New Streaming Films and Open Air Cinema Series at The Loft

While the streaming goodness continues at The Loft this week, they've also seen the kickoff of their Open Air Cinema series. Unfortunately, if you haven't picked up tickets yet, the screenings of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World,Do the Right Thing and Selena have already sold out but next weekend's showings of Jaws on Friday night and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon still have tickets available.
For the Open Air Cinema series, The Loft is providing you a sanitary, socially distanced opportunity to go outside for a seated movie experience. For more details, visit their website.
As for streaming...here are this week's movies:
MADE IN BANGLADESH
In this compelling and inspiring drama from writer/director Rubaiyat Hossain, a young factory worker in Bangladesh fights against the odds to make a better life for herself and her co-workers.
BEAU TRAVAIL
With her ravishingly sensual take on Herman Melville's Billy Budd, Sailor, acclaimed filmmaker Claire Denis firmly established herself as one of the great visual tone poets of our time.
GHOST TROPIC
Ghost Tropic is a testament to the everyday drama of immigrant life and insists on the possibility of goodness and beauty, even in the dark of night.
CRITICAL THINKING
Based on a true story, Critical Thinking, the directorial debut from John Leguizamo, is a gripping drama about an unconventional teacher who pushes his students to discover themselves by mastering the art of chess.