New Streaming Films and Open Air Cinema Series at The Loft

While the streaming goodness continues at The Loft this week, they've also seen the kickoff of their Open Air Cinema series. Unfortunately, if you haven't picked up tickets yet, the screenings ofandhave already sold out but next weekend's showings ofon Friday night andstill have tickets available.For the Open Air Cinema series, The Loft is providing you a sanitary, socially distanced opportunity to go outside for a seated movie experience. For more details, visit their website As for streaming...here are this week's movies:In this compelling and inspiring drama from writer/director Rubaiyat Hossain, a young factory worker in Bangladesh fights against the odds to make a better life for herself and her co-workers.With her ravishingly sensual take on Herman Melville's Billy Budd, Sailor, acclaimed filmmaker Claire Denis firmly established herself as one of the great visual tone poets of our time.is a testament to the everyday drama of immigrant life and insists on the possibility of goodness and beauty, even in the dark of night.Based on a true story,, the directorial debut from John Leguizamo, is a gripping drama about an unconventional teacher who pushes his students to discover themselves by mastering the art of chess.