Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Outdoors

Forest Service Opens Several Recreation Areas Along Catalina Highway

Posted By on Wed, Sep 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge JEFF GARDNER
  • Jeff Gardner
Just in time for Labor Day weekend, the National Forest Service today updated their closure order around the Bighorn Fire burn area, reopening several vistas and recreation areas for public use.

The following areas areas along the Catalina Highway are removed from the closure order: Soldier Trail, Baad Do’ag Trail and Vista, AZ Trail East of Catalina Highway, Molino Canyon Vista, Molino Basin for day use, Gordon Hirabayashi area for day use, Bug Spring Trail, Thimble Rock Vista, Seven Cataracts Vista, Cypress Picnic Area, Chihuahua Pine Picnic Area, Middle Bear Picnic Area, Windy Point Vista, Geology Vista, Hoodoo Vista, San Pedro Vista, Sycamore Vista, Aspen Vista and Loma Linda Picnic Area. Restrooms and trash service in these areas are still unavailable.

General Hitchcock Campground, Inspiration Rock Picnic Area, Alder Picnic Area and Box Elder Picnic Area are also open for public use, and will have restroom and trash service available starting Sept. 3.

This updated closure order will remain in effect until November 1, 2020 or until rescinded.

Comments

Add a comment

