click to enlarge Jeff Gardner

Arizona drivers may see their updated driver license expiration date at AZMVDNow.gov. Drivers have the option to order a duplicate license with the updated expiration date.

In an attempt to reduce the number of in-person visits to Motor Vehicle Departments, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order today deferring requirements to renew standard driver licenses.If your license has an expiration date through Dec. 31, 2020, renewal requirements have been extended by one year.According to the Governor's office, under this Executive Order, all Arizona police as well as state government agencies, county and municipal governments, and election officials will accept Arizona driver licenses with expiration dates between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020, as valid identification for any purposes for which unexpired driver license cards would otherwise be accepted.This follows Ducey's executive order in March, which delayed expiration dates on Arizona driver licenses for six months.