Monday, August 31, 2020

Tell Inside Tucson Business How Your Nonprofit Organization Has Pivoted During the Pandemic

Posted By on Mon, Aug 31, 2020 at 3:44 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-31_at_3.42.32_pm.png

Inside Tucson Business, a sister paper of Tucson Weekly, will focus on nonprofit organization in its Sept. 11 edition.

As part of this project, ITB is inviting regional nonprofits to submit guest commentaries of 500 to 1,000 words about how their organization has pivoted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While not all guest commentaries will be published in the print edition, we will publish them on the ITB website.

Please email your submissions to jimn@tucsonlocalmedia.com with a photo of the author.

