Friday, August 28, 2020

Cinema

Now Streaming at The Loft: Pierre Cardin and Werner Herzog Are This Week's Highlights

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM

It's another documentary-centric week at The Loft, with four of the five new streaming offerings falling into that film space.

For those who have been keeping tabs and partaking in The Loft's streaming services during the pandemic, you already know; your favorite local theater has kept it going with the good movie fuel, with fresh films every week to enrich your forced-home entertainment soul.

To stream these films, visit loftcinema.org

House of Cardin


A career retrospective on fashion great Pierre Cardin.

The August Virgin



A Madrid based, breezy romantic charmer from director Jonas Trueba.

Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin


A new documentary from director Werner Herzog. What more do you need to know? Have at it.


Epicentro


A doc on post-colonial Cuba.


Mr. SOUL!


A film studying Ellis Hazlip, host of Amerca's first "Black Tonight Show."

