Now Streaming at The Loft: Pierre Cardin and Werner Herzog Are This Week's Highlights
PostedByBob Grimm
on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM
It's another documentary-centric week at The Loft, with four of the five new streaming offerings falling into that film space.
For those who have been keeping tabs and partaking in The Loft's streaming services during the pandemic, you already know; your favorite local theater has kept it going with the good movie fuel, with fresh films every week to enrich your forced-home entertainment soul.