Twitter Reacts to Reports Of Lute Olson in Hospice Care

If you believe in the power of prayer, your positive thoughts would be welcomed by Lute Olson. The Tucson legend is in the fight of his life. — Greg Hansen (@ghansen711) August 25, 2020

Lute Olson is Arizona basketball. Lute is Tucson. Didn’t matter what side of town you grew up on, Foothills or the South Side, he brought so many Tucsonans together every year with his teams. He is easily the most beloved person in Tucson.



I’m in disbelief right now. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 26, 2020

Many prayers for my friend and fellow Wildcat Lute Olson. We love you Coach. 🙏🏼 #BearDown — Chuck Cecil (@chuckcecil26) August 26, 2020

Regarding Lute Olson:

On 1290, we won't be addressing the rumors about Coach's health.

This is, and always should have been a private matter for the family and we will continue to respect those wishes.

When, and if, there is a statement released we will address it.

-Mike — WildcatsRadio1290 (@Wildcats1290) August 26, 2020

Prayers up from Sun Devil Nation for Hall-of-Fame former UA MBB coach Lute Olson. Lute was always gracious with his time visiting with me for pregame interviews when ASU played his Wildcats. The 1990’s Bank One commercials with Lute & Bill Frieder were TV classics! pic.twitter.com/VEtXAI1idP — Tim Healey (@TimHealeyASU) August 26, 2020

Man. Don’t take Lute Olson. Fuck 2020. 😪 — Michael Evenchik (@Jewlympian) August 25, 2020

