Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Twitter Reacts to Reports Of Lute Olson in Hospice Care

The Twittersphere is reacting to news reports that beloved former Arizona basketball coach Lute Olson is reportedly receiving hospice care. 

Arizona Daily Star Sports Columnist Greg Hason tweeted prayers for Olson would be welcomed by the Hall of Fame coach while commenting on how he is "in the fight of his life" and ESPN Tucson radio host Justin Speers tweeted "He is easily the most beloved person in Tucson."
The 85-year-old coaching legend suffered a stroke in February 2019 and rarely has been seen in public since.

Olson is the most successful basketball coach in UA athletics history since arriving in the Old Pueblo in 1983. During his time, he led the Wildcats to an NCAA national championship in 1997, three NCAA Final Four appearances, 22 NCAA Tournament appearances and won 11 Pac-10 championships before retiring in 2008.

UA Football defensive coordinator Chuck Cecil tweeted his support for Olson during this time.

Wildcats Radio 1290 assistant program director and co-host Michael Luke tweeted the station would not be discussing Olson's health until a statement from the family is released.


Olson even got some love and support from the voice of his biggest advesary—the ASU Sun Devil nation. ASU announcer Tim Healey commented about the coach's graciousness when interviewed on Healey's pre-game show years back.

 
One Olson fan's tweet sums up how we're all feeling right now.

