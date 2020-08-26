Twitter Reacts to Reports Of Lute Olson in Hospice Care

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»
If you believe in the power of prayer, your positive thoughts would be welcomed by Lute Olson. The Tucson legend is in the fight of his life.— Greg Hansen (@ghansen711) August 25, 2020
The 85-year-old coaching legend suffered a stroke in February 2019 and rarely has been seen in public since.
Lute Olson is Arizona basketball. Lute is Tucson. Didn’t matter what side of town you grew up on, Foothills or the South Side, he brought so many Tucsonans together every year with his teams. He is easily the most beloved person in Tucson.— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 26, 2020
I’m in disbelief right now.
Wildcats Radio 1290 assistant program director and co-host Michael Luke tweeted the station would not be discussing Olson's health until a statement from the family is released.
Many prayers for my friend and fellow Wildcat Lute Olson. We love you Coach. 🙏🏼 #BearDown— Chuck Cecil (@chuckcecil26) August 26, 2020
Regarding Lute Olson:— WildcatsRadio1290 (@Wildcats1290) August 26, 2020
On 1290, we won't be addressing the rumors about Coach's health.
This is, and always should have been a private matter for the family and we will continue to respect those wishes.
When, and if, there is a statement released we will address it.
-Mike
Prayers up from Sun Devil Nation for Hall-of-Fame former UA MBB coach Lute Olson. Lute was always gracious with his time visiting with me for pregame interviews when ASU played his Wildcats. The 1990’s Bank One commercials with Lute & Bill Frieder were TV classics! pic.twitter.com/VEtXAI1idP— Tim Healey (@TimHealeyASU) August 26, 2020
Man. Don’t take Lute Olson. Fuck 2020. 😪— Michael Evenchik (@Jewlympian) August 25, 2020