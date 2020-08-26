State on Track to Hit Benchmarks To Allow Some Bars, Gyms, Theaters and Other Biz Closed by Ducey Exec Order To Reopen Thursday

click to enlarge
Indoor gyms, movie theaters, bars serving food, water parks and tubing operations in Pima, Maricopa and Pinal counties are expected to reopen to the public on Thursday as long as state metrics are in the moderate COVID-19 transmission category tomorrow morning.
Affected business owners received an email from the Arizona Department of Health Services today giving them the green light to return to business once the department's business dashboard updates in the morning.
"ADHS anticipates that Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal Counties will be in the moderate transmission category when the ADHS business dashboard updates on Thursday. Therefore, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, you will likely be eligible to reopen if you attest to comply with all the requirements for your business type," according to the the ADHS email.
Owners will no longer have to complete an ADHS application to reopen. However, they will need to fill out and submit an attestation form
with the department prior to reopening. After the form is submitted, owners are back in business as long as they follow the state's new requirements
.
In her daily blog, ADHS Director Cara Christ praised Arizonans in her blog for working together to slow the virus' spread since mid-July. However, she warned business owners and Arizonans alike to stay vigilant, keep wearing masks and staying at home if sick to help keep the state's metrics trending downward.
Christ did have a warning for business owners who fail to follow the new requirements.
"Businesses not complying with the required mitigation measures will be subject to strict enforcement," Christ wrote. "The Department will continue to partner with local authorities, county health departments, and other state agencies to ensure proper compliance and protect the health and safety of customers and employees."