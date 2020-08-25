Jeff Flake Joins Republicans for Biden

Flake has been a longtime vocal critic of Trump, decrying his moral ambiguity and childish behavior in an op-ed in 2017.

"It is because of my conservatism, and because of my belief in the Constitution and the separation of power, and because I am gravely concerned about the conduct and behavior of our current president, that I stand here today, proudly and wholeheartedly, to endorse Joe Biden as the next president of the United States of America," Flake said.