Jeff Flake Joins Republicans for Biden

Former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake has joined dozens of longtime Republicans in formal support of Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden. In a video aired for the Democratic National Convention, Republicans including Flake, former Ohio governor John Kasich and former New Jersey governor Christine Todd Whitman expressed their concerns over President Trump's performance and behavior in office.
"It is because of my conservatism, and because of my belief in the Constitution and the separation of power, and because I am gravely concerned about the conduct and behavior of our current president, that I stand here today, proudly and wholeheartedly, to endorse Joe Biden as the next president of the United States of America," Flake said.
Flake has been a longtime vocal critic of Trump, decrying his moral ambiguity and childish behavior in an op-ed in 2017.
"These former members of Congress cited Trump's corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden," the Biden campaign said in an announcement.
Flake summarized his decision with this: "After the turmoil of the past four years, we need a president who unifies rather than divides."