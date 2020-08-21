Steve Roach hosting livestream concert this weekend

Tucson's resident soundscaper Steve Roach is hosting an "ultra-intimate" concert stream this Saturday on both YouTube
and Facebook
. This will be the first in a series of virtual concerts until the world opens back up for live performances. And after the show, Roach will host a Q&A about his music.
A longtime Tucson resident, Roach is a pioneering figure in modern ambient and electronic music. Over more than three decades, he's experimented with spacious drones, tribal rhythms and futuristic synthesizers, occasionally blending all these styles together.
His exploratory art has landed him multiple accolades, including two Grammy nominations. He's also performed his trance-inducing music at Tucson's All Souls Procession closing ceremony.
The livestream beings at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22.