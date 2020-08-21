The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, August 21, 2020

Cinema

Now Stream This: Sally Hawkins, Psychedelia and Failed Hostage Rescues at The Loft

Posted By on Fri, Aug 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM

Military history examined in both documentary and narrative style, an eccentric performance from Sally Hawkins, and some psychedelic animation highlight five new films streaming this week at The Loft Cinema.

As we move closer to theaters opening back up, The Loft continues to offer you the opportunity to view the films that would normally grace their big screens in the comfort of your home. To stream this week's new films, along with the many films currently on the roster, click here for Loft Streaming Selects.

And the week's new streaming films are...


The 24th


The story of the all-black Twenty-Fourth United States Infantry Regiment, and the Houston Riot of 1917. Directed by Kevin Willmott, who did the Oscar winning screenplay for Da 5 Bloods.

Eternal Beauty


After her poorly staged, blink-and-you'll-miss-it death in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Sally Hawkins returns as a woman dealing with schizophrenia and a wacky new boyfriend.

Son of the White Mare


This 1981 psychedelic animation masterpiece gets its first official U.S. release with a new 4K restoration.

River City Drumbeat


Follows this creative community of mentors, parents, and youth making their way in a world where systemic forces raise obstacles to fulfilling their dreams.

Desert One


A documentary chronicling the disastrous attempt to rescue the American hostages in Iran 40 years ago. 

