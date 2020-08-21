Mobile Prostate Cancer Screenings Coming to UA

click to enlarge



The Prostate On-Site Project, a Mesa-based nonprofit, is coming to the University of Arizona on Wednesday, Sept. 9, to administer mobile cancer screenings.



POP accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Health Net, Humana and United Health Care insurances. If a patient does not have health insurance, a prostate cancer screening is $81 due at time of service. Medicare is not covered.

The 15-minute test is recommended annually for all men 40 years of age or older, and especially to men with a family history of prostate cancer. The test include a prostate specific antigen blood test, a digital exam, testicular exam and physician consultation.Space is limited and appointments are required. The POP will be at the east side of the Main Library at UA from 7 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 9, and then will be at Tucson State Offices (400 W. Congress Street) from noon to 3 p.m. the same day.To schedule an appointment, call (480) 964-3013 or (800) 828-6139. For more information, visit