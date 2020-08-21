The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»

Friday, August 21, 2020

COVID-19 / Fun in General

Children’s Museum in Oro Valley To Offer Private Family Visits as a Fundraiser

Posted By on Fri, Aug 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge JIM NINTZEL
  • Jim Nintzel


The Oro Valley branch of the Tucson Children’s Museum launching a fundraiser that will allow families to have play time in the museum by themselves for a donation fee.


The program, called Oro Valley Outing, is intended to allow families to have a fun and enriching time away from the home while staying safe from COVID-19 and supporting the museum financially.


Beginning Sept. 9, families and social bubbles of up to 10 people can sign up for private 1.5 hour reservations at the museum for a $150 donation. While it seems like a steep price, the museum had to close back in March when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and hasn't been able to bring in the admission revenue that helps them pay the rent and other expenses, so the donations keep the museum going until it can fully reopen.


Oro Valley Outings follows the museum’s successful summer fundraiser at the downtown Tucson location, which raised more than $20,000.


“It’s important to younger children to have an outlet for curiosity and play, and we know that some parents are anxious to get out of the home,” said Executive Director Hilary Van Alsburg in a press release. “With its focus on Early Childhood Education, Children’s Museum Oro Valley offers a great opportunity for those parents to visit a place that’s safe, fun and advances learning for their kids.”

The museum will be cleaned for each visiting group, allowing children to have the full hands-on experience of the museum. Oro Valley Outings will be available Wednesdays through Sundays from Sept. 9 to Sept. 30. Families who are unable to donate the $150 can register to win a free session on Give Back Tuesdays.


Find details here.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Gabby Giffords at DNC: "America Needs All of Us To Speak Out, Even When You Have To Fight To Find the Words" (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 19: Total Cases Top 195K; Pima County Cases Top 20K; Pima County Says Virus Remains Too Widespread for Schools to Reopen; Pop-Up COVID Testing Today at Tucson Rodeo Grounds (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, Aug. 20: Total Cases Top 196K; Grants available for Tucsonans affected by COVID-19; UA rolls out ‘COVID Watch’ App; County Test Sites Open (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Tucson Grant Fund Gets Over $1M for Immigrant Financial Relief (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Call for Entries: Make a Movie for the Watershed Management Group's Monsoon Film Fest (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation