The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Community Info / News

Tucson Grant Fund Gets Over $1M for Immigrant Financial Relief

Posted By on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge OFFICE OF LANE SANTA CRUZ FACEBOOK PAGE
  • Office of Lane Santa Cruz Facebook Page


The City of Tucson’s We Are One | Somos Unos Resiliency Fund recently received a $1.25 million donation to provide financial relief for Tucson’s immigrant communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.


The donations, from the Open Society Foundations and an anonymous donor, will provide funds to immigrants living in the City of Tucson and the City of South Tucson. These are people who have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 but are often excluded from federal aid.


The Open Society Foundations is a worldwide philanthropic organization run by billionaire George Soros.


The $1.25 million will be disbursed through grants to those who were not eligible to receive federal CARES Act stimulus checks earlier this year, and who face additional barriers to financial assistance programs, according to a city press release.

“It is unconscionable that many of our fellow Tucsonans do not have access to federal aid despite risking their lives serving as essential workers during this pandemic,” said Mayor Regina Romero in the release. “No one should suffer hardship in the shadows and, unfortunately, that’s the painful reality many immigrants are enduring.”

Tucson council member Lane Santa Cruz said that early in the COVID-19 pandemic advocates from the Immigrant Empowerment Taskforce shared information about how immigrant families were being affected. In the release, Santa Cruz said they were grateful for the donations which will help the city address these economic injustices.

The Sunnyside Foundation has been designated as the administrator of the funds, and details on how to receive aid will be shared on Sept. 1 at www.sunnysidefoundation.org.


“Entire families in our community are being evicted from their homes, losing jobs, and having to decide between buying groceries or paying utility bills,” said Sunnyside Foundation Executive Director Kerri Lopez-Howell in the release. “We are honored to steward these resources and eager to work alongside grassroots community leaders, organizers, and advocates to ensure that those most impacted receive these dollars.”

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Kathleen B. Kunz

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 19: Total Cases Top 195K; Pima County Cases Top 20K; Pima County Says Virus Remains Too Widespread for Schools to Reopen; Pop-Up COVID Testing Today at Tucson Rodeo Grounds (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Cellphone Data Shows How Las Vegas Is “Gambling With Lives” Across the Country (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Arizona Supreme Court Reverses Lower Court Ruling Tossing Invest in Ed Prop off November Ballot (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Local Fire Districts Will Receive Funding for COVID-19 Expenses (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 18: Total Cases Closing in on 195K; Trump Coming to Yuma Today; Pop-Up COVID Testing Today at Sunnyside High (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation