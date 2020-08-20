Pima County Forms New Eviction Protection Partnership

The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a new partnership with the Community Investment Corporation to distribute more than $3.6 million to local residents facing evictions.

The Community Investment Corporation is an economic development nonprofit working to assist in education, home ownership and entrepreneurship for Pima County residents. This partnership is part of the county’s larger commitment to distribute $20.5 million from six different funding sources for rental assistance, associated deposits and related legal fees.

The CIC will lead a coalition of nonprofit housing providers to serve at least 600 low-income renters that are currently in eviction proceedings because of COVID-19.

Financial assistance will go toward unpaid rent from as far back as March 1, 2020—if landlords agree to waive late fees, withdraw the eviction and enter into a payment plan with their tenant, according to a county press release. Legal and court fees incurred since March are also eligible for reimbursement through this program.

Pima County has hired additional workers to expedite rental assistance applications, which can be accessed through the Arizona Department of Housing’s website. The county constables will also be integral for working with tenants and landlords to generate direct referrals for the program and distribute the funds quickly to those most in need, the release states.



