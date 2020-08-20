The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / News

Pima County Forms New Eviction Protection Partnership

Posted By on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge BIGSTOCK
  • BigStock

The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a new partnership with the Community Investment Corporation to distribute more than $3.6 million to local residents facing evictions.


The Community Investment Corporation is an economic development nonprofit working to assist in education, home ownership and entrepreneurship for Pima County residents. This partnership is part of the county’s larger commitment to distribute $20.5 million from six different funding sources for rental assistance, associated deposits and related legal fees.


The CIC will lead a coalition of nonprofit housing providers to serve at least 600 low-income renters that are currently in eviction proceedings because of COVID-19.


Financial assistance will go toward unpaid rent from as far back as March 1, 2020—if landlords agree to waive late fees, withdraw the eviction and enter into a payment plan with their tenant, according to a county press release. Legal and court fees incurred since March are also eligible for reimbursement through this program.


Pima County has hired additional workers to expedite rental assistance applications, which can be accessed through the Arizona Department of Housing’s website. The county constables will also be integral for working with tenants and landlords to generate direct referrals for the program and distribute the funds quickly to those most in need, the release states.


“With these strategies, we solve our capacity issues that confronted us as we faced an unprecedented demand for assistance,” said Pima County Community and Workforce Development Deputy Director Daniel Tylutki in the release. “Through our collaboration with nonprofit partners and the constables, we will gain speed and efficiency so both tenants and landlords get relief much more quickly.”

Tenants who owe rent must abide by the governor’s residential eviction executive order, which requires certain documentation and a payment plan with their landlord, according to the release. Pima County has an informational webpage for tenants that explains how they can access assistance and identify other important resources.

With this new partnership officially in place, the CIC plans to publish the contact information for their network of nonprofit providers on Monday, Aug. 24, and begin to refer tenants to them for application processing.

The following week, the CIC will launch an online portal where tenants and landlords can upload their required documents and expedite the rental assistance application process.

For more information, visit Pima County’s Community Action Agency website.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

