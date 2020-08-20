Gabby Giffords at DNC: "America Needs All of Us To Speak Out, Even When You Have To Fight To Find the Words"

Democrat Gabby Giffords, whose career in Congress was cut short after she survived an assassination attempt that ended with six dead and 12 others wounded in a 2011 mass shooting in Tucson, spoke last night at the DNC.Giffords tied her own fight to recover from her injuries to the importance of fighting against the Trump administration."Confronted by despair, I'm summoned hope," Giffords said. "Confronted by paralysis and aphasia, I'm responded with grit and determination."Giffords talked about the struggle to recover her ability to speak."Words once came easily but today, I struggle to speak," Giffords said. "But I have not lost my voice. America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words."She ended her brief speech with a call to elect Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden."We can protect our families, our future," Giffords said. "We can vote. We can be on the right side of history. We must elect Joe Biden. He was there for me. He'll be there for you, too. Join us in this vote. Vote! Vote! Vote!"Giffords' husband, former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, is leading in the polls as he challenges appointed U.S. Sen. Martha McSally in Arizona this year.