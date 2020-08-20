Call for Entries: Make a Movie for the Watershed Management Group's Monsoon Film Fest

click to enlarge Jeff Gardner



The only requirement is that the videos are five minutes or less and are received by Monday, Sept. 7. No experience required.



The film festival will be presented in advance of a special screening of the documentary The Beaver Believers and will cap off WMG’s summer fundraising in support of the Release The Beavers Campaign. WMG’s 50-year plan to restore Tucson’s heritage of flowing rivers includes strategies to bring beavers back to the Santa Cruz watershed.



The Watershed Management Group is a Tucson-based nonprofit organization supporting sustainable communities.

For more information, visit Watershedmg.org/MonsoonFilmFestival

The Watershed Management Group is hosting their first Monsoon Film Festival on Thursday, Sept. 24, and is currently seeking film submissions from the public. The virtual Monsoon Film Festival is planned to share audience stories and perspectives from the Santa Cruz Watershed and beyond.Videos can be submitted to one of five categories:- By or For Children: For all videos made by children or created for a young audience- College: For films made by any college student- We Are One Watershed: For films emphasizing WMG's values of diversity and equity- Science: For shorts that emphasize the different scientific disciplines that relate to water, such as biology, ecology, etc.- Steward In Place: For films that show what you can do on your own to make positive change for the environment