Westridge Fire Burns 2,000 Acres In Tortolitas

click to enlarge Photo by Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

While there is some increase in activity, fire crews report they are making progress with suppression.

A wildfire is burning southwest through the Tortolita Mountains parallel to Cochie Canyon Trail Road near the Dove Mountain area. The 2,200-acre Westridge Fire ignited on Monday, Aug. 17 and has since spread along the mountainous ridges through the desert brush.According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, air and ground forces have responded to the fire, which threatens a few structures in the rugged terrain. The fire has increased today due to high temperatures, and fire crews are planning for additional air support to hold the fire at the roadline.