The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

2020: The Year From Hell / Community Info / Crime & Public Safety

Westridge Fire Burns 2,000 Acres In Tortolitas

Posted By on Tue, Aug 18, 2020 at 1:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY AND FIRE MANAGEMENT
  • Photo by Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
A wildfire is burning southwest through the Tortolita Mountains parallel to Cochie Canyon Trail Road near the Dove Mountain area. The 2,200-acre Westridge Fire ignited on Monday, Aug. 17 and has since spread along the mountainous ridges through the desert brush.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, air and ground forces have responded to the fire, which threatens a few structures in the rugged terrain. The fire has increased today due to high temperatures, and fire crews are planning for additional air support to hold the fire at the roadline.

While there is some increase in activity, fire crews report they are making progress with suppression.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. City of Tucson To Provide $4.5 Million in Rental Assistance Grants (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, Aug. 17: Total cases top 194K; More Unemployment Dollars Coming to Some Out-of-Work Arizonans; Tucson Offering Grants to Residents Affected by Outbreak; Pop-Up COVID Testing Today at Rillito Racetrack (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Slow COVID-19 test results prevent effective contract tracing, health expert says (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 18: Total Cases Closing in on 195K; Trump Coming to Yuma Today; Pop-Up COVID Testing Today at Sunnyside High (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoonz: Say All Their Names (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation