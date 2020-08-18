Pima County Health Department: Schools Remain Unsafe To Open

As Gov. Doug Ducey celebrates a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases across the state, the Pima County Health Department has interpreted the data more conservatively and is cautioning local school districts against bringing students back to campus.

According to the county's nine metrics based on local public health data, the current COVID-19 situation is too dangerous for schools to reopen for in-person classroom instruction.

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said that when progress is made in all nine metrics, schools should be allowed to operate in a hybrid fashion with some in-person instruction combined with online learning, according to his Aug. 17 memo to the Board of Supervisors.

“The key concern for students, parents, teachers, administrators and all support personnel is when it is safe for schools to begin to transition and ultimately return to face-to-face classroom instruction,” Huckelberry wrote. “The scientifically based criteria offered by the State of Arizona and Pima County have been aligned to avoid any possible contradiction or confusion.”

The metrics include a variety of data concerning disease spread, healthcare capacity and public health capacity. As of Aug. 10, some had reached the “progress” state, but none have been fully met:

1. The county health department wants to see “decreasing cases over two consecutive weeks.” The number of new cases this week is currently lower than the number of cases last week, so the department designated progress made in this metric.



2. The health department wants to see “decreasing deaths over 14 days.” This data is delayed by four weeks, so as of Aug. 9 the data from June 21 through July 4 showed the death rate at a plateau. The department designated that this metric was not met.





3. The health department wants to see less than two new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents across a three-day average. As of Aug. 9, this metric was not met.





4. The health department wants to see a “sustained number of completed tests for 14 days.” Currently, the number of new tests being completed is beginning to increase after a seven-day period, so the department designated progress made in this metric.

