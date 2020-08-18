The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

COVID-19 / News

City of Tucson To Provide $4.5 Million in Rental Assistance Grants

Posted By on Tue, Aug 18, 2020 at 8:44 AM

click to enlarge bigstock-tucson-skyline-and-santa-catal-231014965.jpg


The City of Tucson has allocated $4.5 million of federal CARES Act funding for an emergency rent and utility assistance program available to city residents.


To be eligible for the financial assistance, participating renters must have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the household income cannot exceed $68,400.


One application will be accepted per household, and each household can receive up to $2,500 to cover up to three months of late or upcoming rent or utility payments that were incurred after March 1, 2020.


All applicants will need to provide copies of their identification, bills, proof of income and other household information. The city’s Housing and Community Development department is partnering with several nonprofit organizations to administer these funds, including Primavera, Interfaith Community Services, Catholic Community Services  and the International Rescue Committee.


Representatives from one of these agencies will contact applicants within five days for a phone interview and may ask for additional information. The funds will be sent directly to each applicants’ landlord and/or utility company.


“Keeping Tucsonans safe and healthy in their homes is the most important thing as many of our residents have been greatly impacted financially by this pandemic,” said Housing and Community Development Director Liz Morales in a press release.

The application process opened yesterday and renters are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Visit www.tucsonaz.gov/hcd/rent-help to complete an application. If you need assistance or are unable to complete the application online, call (520) 837-5364 or email covidemergencyassistance@tucsonaz.gov.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, Aug. 17: Total cases top 194K; More Unemployment Dollars Coming to Some Out-of-Work Arizonans; Tucson Offering Grants to Residents Affected by Outbreak; Pop-Up COVID Testing Today at Rillito Racetrack (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Slow COVID-19 test results prevent effective contract tracing, health expert says (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoonz: Say All Their Names (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Internal Memo Shows Trump Administration Expects Drastic Drop in Demand for U.S. Visas for Years to Come (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. ICE Guards “Systematically” Sexually Assault Detainees in an El Paso Detention Center, Lawyers Say (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation