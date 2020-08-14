The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, August 14, 2020

Cinema

Now Stream This: A Doc Heavy Week at The Loft

Posted By on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM

The Loft is bringing on the documentaries good and strong this week, with four of their five new streaming films being of the documentary strain. There's also a Shakespeare adaptation in there for good Measure (pun intended).

Represent


Hillary Bachelder's documentary follows three women who run for separate political offices. They, quite predictably and unfortunately, have to deal with a lot of obstacles and negativity.


Martin Margiela: In His Own Words


A profile of the reclusive, revolutionary fashion designer that has the distinction of direct participation from the classically elusive Margiela.


The Wild


Director and fisherman Mark Titus, with the help of some mighty beautiful cinematography, documents the people of Bristol Bay and their struggle to keep a copper mine far from their salmon runs.

Jazz On a Summer's Day


A concert film of the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival, containing one of the more incredible lineups ever put to film, including Chuck Berry, Louis Armstrong, Dinah Washington, Thelonious Monk and Mahalia Jackson. Not too shabby.

Measure For Measure


A modern take on Shakespeare's classic starring Hugo Weaving and directed by Paul Ireland. 

