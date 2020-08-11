OSIRIS-REx Prepares for Final Sample Collection Rehearsal

OSIRIS-REx will not land on Bennu's surface to capture its sample. Instead, it will use the Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism to shoot a jet of nitrogen, dislodging particles from the asteroid. The spacecraft is expected to be able to capture upwards of 60 grams worth of carbonaceous dust and rock ejected from Bennu's surface.

This final rehearsal involves the spacecraft testing its sampling acquisition system, collecting data from the asteroid's surface, and using its thrusters as it orbits the rock.