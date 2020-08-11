Local Man's Anti-Mask Tantrum Gets More than 2 Million Views on Twitter

Anti-masker in Tucson, AZ throws a tantrum and has to be carried out by his own son pic.twitter.com/ggo4I968aL — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 11, 2020

A local jerk has become Twitter famous after a video of his anti-mask tantrum in a Tucson Sprouts was posted on social media yesterday. When you get to the point where you have to be carried out of a store by your kid because you won't wear a mask, you've hit rock bottom.