The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

2020: The Year From Hell / COVID-19

Local Man's Anti-Mask Tantrum Gets More than 2 Million Views on Twitter

Posted By on Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 10:57 AM

A local jerk has become Twitter famous after a video of his anti-mask tantrum in a Tucson Sprouts was posted on social media yesterday. When you get to the point where you have to be carried out of a store by your kid because you won't wear a mask, you've hit rock bottom. 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 Roundup for Monday, Aug 10: Total cases hit 187K; New Pop-Up Sites Opening in Pima County; Relief Package Talks Collapse in DC, Trump Gives Up Negotiating with Democrats, Issues Various Orders (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Pima County provides $2 million in grants to local child care providers (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoonz: Bikers For Trump Virus (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Crimes in Tucson, Phoenix fell in second quarter, as COVID-19 took hold (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Now Stream This: It's About Time the Go-Go's Got a Documentary! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation