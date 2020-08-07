New COVID-19 Testing Site Opens Today; Pop-Up Testing Sites Coming Next Week

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»
The Pima County Health Department today announced new drive-thru COVID-19 testing events beginning next week that will be available in areas of the county that have had limited testing availability.
Through their partnership with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, Pima County will offer a minimal contact testing operation for free at the following times and locations. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and can be completed at www.pima.gov/covid19testing.
Ajo/Sells
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11
Ajo High School, 111 N. Well Road
Three Points
2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12
Robles Junction Community Center, 16150 W. Ajo Way
Marana/Picture Rocks
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13
Wheeler Taft Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive
Green Valley/Sahuarita
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14
Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills Center, 2980 S. Camino Del Sol
Vail/Corona de Tucson
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15
Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road