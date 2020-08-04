The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Crime & Public Safety / News

Pinal County Sheriff Establishes ‘Citizens Posse’ program

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb announcing the program on PCSO's YouTube channel.
  Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb announcing the program on PCSO's YouTube channel.

On July 30, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb announced a new police program that will allow citizens the opportunity to become deputized after four hours of training.


According to the PCSO, the program "offers a training course designed to show residents the reality of Police Work." Participants will learn the basics of “constitutional law, search and seizure, basic firearm safety, home safety and the use of deadly force” in four hours.


The program will require a minimal background check and may be offered to former felons.


"As Sheriff of Pinal County, I am given the authority to deputize civilians to assist in law enforcement. While we hope such an action is never required, we want to make sure those willing to step into the role are trained and ready,” Lamb said.


PCSO states that "while our deputies do everything they can to be available at a moment’s notice, in a hypothetical major emergency situation or time of wide-spread unrest, they may need assistance suppressing lawlessness and defending the county."

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

