Tuesday, August 4, 2020

News / Politics

It's Election Day! Get Out and Vote (If You Haven't Already)

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 7:15 AM

  • Courtesy photo
Arizona voters will decide a variety of primaries at the town, county, state and federal level today, all the way from Oro Valley Town Council to U.S. Senate.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

You can find your precinct polling place here.

If you have an early ballot, you can turn it in any any polling station. This year, to help combat the spread of COVID-19, there will be drive-up ballot collection at all polling places, according to Pima County Elections Director Brad Nelson. Every 15 minutes, someone will come out from the polling place to collect early ballots.

The first results are expected to be released sometime around 8 p.m. Nelson says the county will continue to tabulate all votes cast today throughout the evening, with updates posted online as appropriate.

The early ballots that are turned in today along with any that arrive in the mail and still need to be verified through a signature check will be processed through the Recorder's Office and counted in the next few days.

Check back here tonight for results as they come in.

