Tuesday, August 4, 2020

News / Politics

AZ Primary 2020: Pima County Constables Races Show Bernal Ahead and Ferguson Behind

A handful of Pima County constable positions are up for grabs this year, and the primary election’s early results are revealing who will be the elected officials delivering court papers and handling evictions throughout Pima County.


As of 10 p.m. on election night, incumbent Constable Bennett Bernal of Precinct 6 is ahead of his Democratic opponent Roberto Ponti with 57 percent of the vote.

Constable Joe Ferguson of Precinct 9 has lost to his opponent, George Camacho, who has won 65 percent of the vote.


Ferguson, a Democrat, was appointed to the position by a 3-2 vote from the Board of Supervisors after Colette Philip retired in February. Camacho was the other option at that time, and decided to run for constable after the supervisors denied him the position.


Camacho was a long-time employee of the Constable’s Office until he was fired in April based on a harassment complaint that accused him of threatening and degrading behavior towards women in the office.


The other constable primary races consist of candidates running unopposed: Republican John Dorer in Precinct 1, Democrat Oscar Vasquez in Precinct 4, Republican Thomas Schenek in Precinct 7, Democrat Kristen Randall in Precinct 8 and Republican Michael Stevenson in Precinct 10.

