Thursday, July 30, 2020

Cinema / Politics

The Loft Virtually Screening ACLU Documentary

The latest film in The Loft Cinema's virtual screening series follows the work of the attorneys at the American Civil Liberties Union. The Fight examines the struggle for civil rights when "a migrant mother is separated from her child, when a transgender soldier is at risk to lose his career, when reproductive rights and basic voting rights are under attack" and more. The Fight releases digitally July 31.

Immediately following the film, there will be a pre-recorded discussion between producer Kerry Washington and the ACLU lawyers featured in the film. This conversation is exclusive to Virtual Cinema engagements.

The Loft's streaming releases series splits the revenue with the film’s distributor 50/50 and helps support The Loft in a time of mass theater closure. You can watch The Fight for 48 hours after you purchase an e-ticket, and can watch on your mobile device, computer, and other streaming devices.

Directed by Eli B. Despres, Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg, The Fight comes from the same cinema team behind 2016's political documentary about Anthony Weiner’s campaign for Mayor of New York City.

For more information, visit The Loft's website.

