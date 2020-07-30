Mount Lemmon Highway to Reopen Aug. 1

click to enlarge Jeff Gardner



Today, the Pima County Department of Transportation announced that the Mount Lemmon Highway will reopen beginning Saturday, Aug. 1. This announcement comes only two weeks after the Pima County Sheriff's Department said mountain access would be cut off until November. But a coordinated repair effort between the PCSD, the Department of Transportation and the Coronado National Forest Service is making the road safe for public access.

click to enlarge Courtesy Pima County Department of Transportation

Guardrails damaged by the Bighorn Fire

The reopening will allow vehicle access on Mount Lemmon Highway to Summerhaven and Ski Valley. Limited parking is available in these areas. Once parking areas become full, PCSD will control access until enough vehicles leave and allow for additional visitors to drive up the mountain.

Information on road closures can be found here