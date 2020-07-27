The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, July 27, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / News

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Monday, July 27: What We've Covered Today

Posted By on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge corona_page_button_pm_roundup.jpg
ICYMI, here are the stories we covered today.

Don't forget to vote for the winners of Best of Tucson® 2020!

  • The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona climbed past 163K as of Monday, July 27, after the state reported 1,813 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
  • When he announced an extension Thursday of his order closing bars, gyms, movie theaters and more, Gov. Doug Ducey acknowledged that “businesses and employees have sacrificed” as the state fights the spread of COVID-19.
  • An accidental shooting at Canyon Del Oro High School has left one man dead and placed the school on lockdown while Oro Valley Police conduct an investigation into how the shooting occurred on Monday, July 27.
  • As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state, testing sites have experienced inconsistencies in the number of Arizonans seeking tests and in the time it takes to get results.

