Friday, July 24, 2020

Now Stream This: This Week's Streaming Offerings at The Loft, Including a Virtual Edition of the Sundance Film Festival Shorts Tour

Cinephiles, rejoice. The Sundance Film Festival Shorts Tour continues with a virtual edition, and The Loft can get you access to it. I've seen it...it's a great watch. The Shorts tour, and four other new streaming movies, are now available for in home viewing. Visit The Loft's website for details on how to order movies, and perhaps some Curbside Concessions.

Here's what's doing this week:

2020 Sundance Film Festival Shorts Tour


The annual tradition continues with a "virtual edition." For a review of the program, and instructions on how to order, see this post.

Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful


A documentary in which celebrities including Charlotte Rampling, Isabella Rossellini, Catherine Deneuve and Grace Jones reflect upon the career of trailblazing fashion and art photographer Helmut Newton.

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets


In a time where simply going to a bar has all sorts of potential political and physical consequences, this is an interesting watch. Part documentary, part drama, it tells the story of the final days for a Las Vegas dive bar called The Roaring 20s.

Amulet


An ex-soldier living in London moves in with a mother and her daughter. He falls for the girl, which is a bad idea because this is a horror movie and something is seriously screwed up about her. The trailer for this one is freaky. Looks good.

Yes, God, Yes


Alice (Natalia Dyer of Stranger Things), a devout Catholic, discovers masturbation, and also discovers that, naturally, she kind of likes masturbation. Crippled with guilt, she goes to a religious retreat in hopes of conquering her urges but, of course, things don't go as planned. Written and directed by Karen Maine, maker of the funny Jenny Slate vehicle, Obvious Child

