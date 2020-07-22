The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

COVID-19 / News

UA, State Expand COVID Antibody Testing to Educators, Food Service Workers

Posted By on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 3:34 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY UA
  • Courtesy UA
With Arizona's COVID-19 cases now topping 150,000, the University of Arizona and the State of Arizona have expanded their free COVID-19 antibody testing program to include 15 new categories of essential workers considered at high risk for exposure. The antibody test, developed by researchers at UA Health Sciences, determines who has been exposed to and developed an immune response against COVID-19.

In addition to healthcare workers and first responders, the following workers are eligible for antibody testing:

-Educators
-Child care workers
-Agriculture, grocery and food service workers
-Hospitality employees
-Solid waste collection workers
-Transportation services workers
-Members of the National Guard

More information and registration for the test is available at covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu.

Along with the expanded testing, UA is also launching a $7.7 million yearlong study funded by the CDC to identify "patterns of COVID-19 immunity over time in previously and newly infected individuals." The research team is seeking 4,000 health care workers, first responders and other frontline workers as participants in the study, who will participate in weekly COVID-19 surveillance and quarterly antibody testing.

For questions and to sign up for the study, call the study team at 520-848-4026, or email AZHeroes@arizona.edu.

