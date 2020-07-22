Legal challenges to border wall continue – and so does construction

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Community Info | Cinema | Sports | more categories»
The wall will cut off “continental connectivity,” said Bryan Bird, who is Southwest program director at Defenders of Wildlife.
BREAKING: construction crews broke ground today on a section of #BorderWall across the San Pedro River.— Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) June 30, 2020
The wall will stop migrating wildlife dead in their tracks, cause catastrophic flooding, and effectively dam Arizona's last free-flowing river. pic.twitter.com/doJFZac4ta