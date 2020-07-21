The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Music

Summer Music 2020: Let's Listen to a New Album from Tucsonan Bradford Trojan.

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 4:30 PM


Earlier this month, local actor and musician Bradford Trojan teamed up with Scott McMicken of Dr. Dog to release a new album, Meanwhile, a collection of nine bouncy folk-rock songs recorded her in Tucson over the last three years. If you like what you hear, buy it over at Bandcamp.

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Mi Familia Vota urges Hispanics to vote by mail or take health precautions at polls (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. TUSD Moving Toward Online Instruction with Schools Becoming "Learning Centers" When They Reopen in August (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Update for Tuesday, July 21: Total Cases Close in on 150K; Death Toll Closes in on 3K; Hospitals Seeing Fewer Patients; School Announcement Expected This Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. COVID-19 in Arizona: White House report names state one of 18 COVID-19 ‘red zones’ (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Danehy: Be Wary of the Numbers But Watch the Trends. And Wear a Damn Mask! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation