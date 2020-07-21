Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Summer Music 2020: Let's Listen to a New Album from Tucsonan Bradford Trojan.
By Jim Nintzel
on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 4:30 PM
Earlier this month, local actor and musician Bradford Trojan
teamed up with Scott McMicken of Dr. Dog to release a new album, Meanwhile
, a collection of nine bouncy folk-rock songs recorded her in Tucson over the last three years. If you like what you hear, buy it over at Bandcamp.
