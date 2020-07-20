The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, July 20, 2020

Do This! / Snapshot

Here's What To Do With Those Old Family Photos You Have Lying Around

Posted By on Mon, Jul 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM

COURTESY CCP
  • Courtesy CCP
Preserving Family Memories: How to Care for Your Photographs. Admit it. You’ve got hundreds of family photos somewhere in your house—maybe in albums, maybe in boxes, some probably just, like, floating loose around the garage—that you’ve been meaning to “organize” for years.

What better time to finally take care of them than during a global pandemic? This livestream with Dana Hemmenway, senior photograph conservator at the UA Center for Creative Photography, will go over the proper care and storage of all types of family photos, from daguerreotypes to inkjet prints.

If you have any questions, or photographs with specific condition issues you want to share, you can send them to ccp-education@email.arizona.edu in advance. 4 to 5:15 p.m. Saturday, July 25. Register in advance at bit.ly/preservingfm. Free.

