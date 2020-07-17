The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Friday, July 17, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / News / Politics

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Friday, July 17: What We've Covered Today

Posted By on Fri, Jul 17, 2020 at 5:32 PM

click to enlarge corona_page_button_pm_roundup.jpg
ICYMI, here are the stories we covered today: 

  • The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona climbed past 138K as of Friday, July 17, after the state reported 3,910 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
  • In yet another sign that Arizona is in play in this year's presidential race (as in the U.S. Senate race between appointed Republican Sen. Martha McSally and Democrat Mark Kelly), the Democratic National Committee is launching a new ad on Tucson airwaves.
  • The Outpost—based on a real-life battle that took place at an American base poorly placed in the middle of a mountainous Afghanistan—is a harrowing and frustrating experience.
  • As COVID-19 began to spread across the Southwest in March, lawyers representing incarcerated Arizonans reported “unsanitary conditions,” “inadequate medical staffing and treatment” and a “failure to take strong and sensible precautionary measures” in state prisons.
  • Strewn across parking lots, in rivers and washing up on beaches, disposable face masks, gloves and other personal protection equipment are turning up everywhere except where they should be – in the landfill.
  • As hospitals across the United States brace for a difficult six months — with the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic still raging and concerns about a second wave in the fall — some are acutely short-staffed because of an ill-timed change to immigration policy and its inconsistent implementation.
  • Gov. Doug Ducey extended the state’s eviction moratorium and announced an additional $5 million for renters and measures to prevent foreclosure as the state continues to grapple with unemployment and housing problems caused by COVID-19.
  • Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been seen as a key metric of both the coronavirus’s toll and the health care system’s ability to deal with it. Recent federal actions may strike a blow to the public’s ability to track them.
  • Arizona’s U.S. senators are pushing legislation to renew a federal program that fights diabetes in Indian Country – an initiative tribal leaders say is vital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. As AZ Emerges as a Swing State in 2020 Presidential Contest, DNC Launches New Ad Targeting Trump on Tucson Airwaves (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, July 17: 3,900 New Cases Reported Today; AZ May Be on High Plateau; Ducey Extends Eviction Moratorium, Says "Certainty" Is Coming on Schools Reopening; More News of the Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Costly and nasty: Failure of Prop. 127 won’t stop renewable energy push, experts say (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Gov. Ducey Announces Eviction Moratorium Extension, Says AZ Is Making Progress Against Spread of COVID-19 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. How McKinsey Is Making $100 Million (and Counting) Advising on the Government’s Bumbling Coronavirus Response (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation