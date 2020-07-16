The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Cinema

Now Stream This: New Trio of Streaming Films from The Loft

Posted By on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM

One long-unseen classic, one eccentric British comedy, and a gothic vampire story you probably didn't know existed headline this week's streaming films in The Loft's ongoing series.

Starting Friday, July 17, visit their website to stream these and other movies designed to enhance your ever-expanding, and extended home viewing experience.


Shanghai Triad


Released theatrically in 1995, this historical drama from director Yimou Zhang (Raise the Red Lantern, Hero) has not been readily available for streaming. Based on actual criminal underworld figures from 1930's China, it's now available to watch at home.




Sometimes Always Never


Ever reliable Bill Nighy stars as a tailor searching for his long lost son, who left home after a bitter disagreement involving a game of Scrabble. It costars Sam Riley (Control), one of the worlds most underrated actors.



Carmilla


Based on a lesbian vampire story that preceded Bram Stoker's Dracula by a quarter-century. 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. TUSD Moving Toward Online Instruction with Schools Becoming "Learning Centers" When They Reopen in August (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Open Letter from Councilman Steve K To Gov. Ducey: Get Out of Our Way If You're Gonna Be Part of the COVID Problem (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. You Can't Visit Mount Lemmon Until Nov. 1 (With a Few Exceptions) (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, July 15: Total Cases Top 131K; TUSD Announces More Details, Plans To Use Schools as "Learning Centers" for Digital Lessons; Ducey Is Really Unpopular Right Now; Get a Free Facemask This Weekend (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Free Masks Available this Saturday, July 18 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation