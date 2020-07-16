Now Stream This: New Trio of Streaming Films from The Loft
PostedByBob Grimm
on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM
One long-unseen classic, one eccentric British comedy, and a gothic vampire story you probably didn't know existed headline this week's streaming films in The Loft's ongoing series.
Starting Friday, July 17, visit their website to stream these and other movies designed to enhance your ever-expanding, and extended home viewing experience.
Shanghai Triad
Released theatrically in 1995, this historical drama from director Yimou Zhang (Raise the Red Lantern, Hero) has not been readily available for streaming. Based on actual criminal underworld figures from 1930's China, it's now available to watch at home.
Sometimes Always Never
Ever reliable Bill Nighy stars as a tailor searching for his long lost son, who left home after a bitter disagreement involving a game of Scrabble. It costars Sam Riley (Control), one of the worlds most underrated actors.
Carmilla
Based on a lesbian vampire story that preceded Bram Stoker's Dracula by a quarter-century.