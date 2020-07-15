The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / News

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Wednesday, July 15: What We've Covered Today

Posted By on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 5:30 PM

Just ICYMI, here are the stories we covered today:

  • The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona climbed past 131K as of Wednesday, July 15, after the state reported 3,257 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
  • The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block announced that it will reopen its doors on Thursday, July 30.
  • As the August 17 school start date grows closer, TUSD has created a unique reopening plan with a completely virtual learning model.
  • As fire crews work to snuff out the last hotspots of the Bighorn Fire, a lengthy cleanup process begins.
  • The Bar Exam has long been seen as the moment of reckoning for hopeful law students, but with Arizona COVID cases skyrocketing, the test pressure is higher than ever before.
  • The July 4th holiday saw examples of what you have correctly called ‘bad actors’ ignoring both mask wearing and social distancing protocols. We will very soon see the impacts of that behavior in increased COVID-19 infection rates.

