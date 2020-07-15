Tucson Museum of Art to Reopen July 30

click to enlarge
The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block announced today that it will reopen its doors on Thursday, July 30. The reopening includes new safety protocols in accordance with city, state and CDC guidelines. A staggered maximum of 225 visitors per day will be permitted in the museum. Walk-ins will be limited, and tickets can be reserved online starting July 30.
TMA's new protocols include limiting capacity, regularly scheduled sanitation of all accessible surfaces, mandatory mask policy for all staff and visitors ages 5 and up, physical distancing procedures in exhibition galleries and sanitation stations throughout the museum.
The reopening includes the new Kasser Family Wing of Latin American Art, unveiled after two years of planning and construction. The Wing includes a 6,000 square-foot open floor plan, five galleries with natural light, and links the Margaret E. Mooney Hall to the John K. Goodman Pavilion. According to TMA, three of the galleries will highlight pre-Columbian works from the museum’s permanent collection alongside long-term loans from the I. Michael Kasser and Paul L. and Alice C. Baker collections. One of the remaining galleries is dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American art including the debut of new acquisitions by Enrique Martínez Celaya, Monica Aissa Martinez, Patrick Martinez and Pedro Tagliafico. The final gallery is dedicated to Spanish Colonial art with works from Latin America and the Southwestern US created in the 17th through 19th centuries.
Also on view at the museum:
- Southwest Rising: Contemporary Art and the Legacy of Elaine Horwitch will remain on view through September 20, 2020.
- Debut of new permanent collection exhibitions including: For the Birds: Avian Works on Paper in the Jon and Linda Ender Gallery; From the TMA Permanent Collection, Mirle E. Freel, Jr., in the Kenneth J. and Judith H. Riskind/ Patricia Carr Morgan and Peter F. Salomon Gallery; Modern Art from the TMA Permanent Collection in the Anne E. Snodgrass Gallery; and a new installation in the John K. Goodman Pavilion.
- All remaining permanent collection galleries will be open.
- TMA’s newly renovated sculpture garden and plaza.
For detailed information about new procedures and policies, click here.