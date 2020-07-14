UA Joins Lawsuit Challenging ICE's International Students Order

click to enlarge

The Immigrations and Customs Enforcement order , which was issued on July 6, states that the U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to "students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States. Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status. If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings."

"The contributions of our international students are crucial to the learning and research conducted every day here, and we are fighting to ensure their continuation," said UA President Robert Robbins in a prepared statement. "Many of our 3,700 international graduate and undergraduate students stayed in this country during the pandemic to make sure their education was not interrupted by visa issues... this guidance unnecessarily puts our international students at risk."

The lawsuit argues ICE's order is arbitrary and capricious, as acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said in an interview with The Hill that the order’s purpose was to “encourage schools to reopen.”