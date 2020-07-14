Free Masks Available this Saturday, July 18

The Tucson mayor and council will host a free mask distribution event this Saturday, July 18 in six locations across the city. They have about 56,000 washable ear-loop cloth masks to give out.

Wearing a face covering is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, along with physical distancing and frequent handwashing. The city’s #MaskUpTucson event aims to provide a face covering to any community member in need.

There will be a mask distribution drive-through location in each of the city’s six wards, which will have 8,000 masks available on a first come, first serve basis. Individuals and families can drive up to the site and pick up as many masks as they need, while supplies last.

According to a press release, bike-up and walk-up requests are also welcome. The city staff working these events will use appropriate personal protective equipment and physical distancing while they distribute masks.

This event is strictly for distributing masks and is not a COVID-19 testing site. Individuals and families can go to any of the following locations between 7 and 10 a.m. this Saturday to pick up masks.

Ward 1: Mission Manor Park, Main Parking Lot, 5900 S. 12th Ave.

Ward 2: Udall Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Ward 3: Donna Liggins Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 2160 N. 6th Ave.

Ward 4: Lincoln Park, Main Parking Lot, 4325 S. Pantano Road

Ward 5: El Pueblo Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 101 W. Irvington Road

Ward 6: Ward 6 Council Office, 3202 E. 1st Street