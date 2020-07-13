'Palm Springs' is Dark Comedy Bliss

DON'T WATCH THIS TRAILER...IT IS HERE STRICTLY TO STAY CONSISTENT WITH OUR MOVIE REVIEW BLOG POST FORMAT! IT WILL RUIN THE MOVIE FOR YOU! DON'T WATCH IT!
So, how does one write about Palm Springs in a spoiler free way?
For starters, you probably don’t ask that question, because now I’ve revealed the movie has the sort of twists and turns that would make it very easy to spoil in a review. So, now you might go watch the trailer, or read a synopsis somewhere else because I’ve sparked your curiosity.
If you’ve read this far, and you’ve never seen the trailer or a synopsis for Palm Springs, immediately proceed to Hulu after reading this review and watch the movie. Going in blind would be the best way to see it.
That’s not to say it isn’t a blast knowing some of its secrets. I most certainly did, and I still found the film to be one of the stronger comedies released so far this year. I will now discuss the film in very general, safe terms.
Billed as a Lonely Island movie, the film stars Andy Samberg as Nyles, a depressed wedding attendee who has had enough of his current girlfriend (Meredith Hagner) and drinks to excess. He happens upon Sarah (Cristin Milioti), a member of the bridal party who is similarly depressed. They actually look like the makings of a good pair, and they do eventually hookup for a desert experience potentially featuring mutual nudity. Everything that happens after that event is pretty funny.
That’s all I’m saying on the plot. Go see for yourself what makes this movie nutty as all hell. Samberg deserves a film career. He got a raw deal with the underrated and sort of genius Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and he shows some massive dramatic chops to go with his talent for the funny in this one. He deserves a career as varied as his mentor, Adam Sandler. He’s, in a word, great in this film.
Milioti is just as good as the bewildered woman who comes into his radar, as is J.K. Simmons as a person who really doesn’t like Nyles. He really doesn’t like him at all.
With more movie theaters looking to reopen later this month, a lot of good titles came out in the last few weeks on streaming. Along with Da 5 Bloods, Palm Springs leads the pack. Now go watch it before some asshole critic spoils everything for you.