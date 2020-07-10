The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Friday, July 10, 2020

COVID-19

Brewer Trolls Ducey's Coronavirus Response with 'Half-Measures' Tweet

Posted By on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 12:36 PM

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Tucson Police Release Details of Another In-Custody Death (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, July 9: Total Cases Now Number 112K; Death Toll Tops 2K; US Reps, Joe Biden Call for More Testing in AZ; Battle Over Schools Continues (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Musician John Legend Endorses Pima County Attorney Candidate Laura Conover; Jonathan Mosher Gets AZ Star Endorsement (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Ducey Announces More Testing Initiatives, Limited Capacity in Restaurants as COVID-19 Cases Spike (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, July 10: Total Cases Reach 116K; Hospitals Remain Under Pressure; Ducey Takes Bold Step of Limiting Restaurant Capacity, Promises More Testing; Democrats Call His Actions "Woefully Inadequate" (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation