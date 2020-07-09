Now Stream This: The Loft's New Offerings

The Loft Cinema's Virtual Cinema Seriescontinues this week with four new offerings. There are many ways to support The Loft during their closure, and streaming movies via their website is just one of them. Here's a link to their contributions page for other ways to donate, including ordering up some of their trademark organic popcorn from Curbside Concessions.
Below is a preview of this week's offerings. For a complete list of streaming movies and instructions on how to order them, visit their site.
These are the films starting July 10:
The Tobacconist
The late Bruno Ganz, in one of his last roles, plays Sigmund Freud in this romantic drama set in Nazi occupied Vienna during WW II. Directed by Nikolaus Leytner and based upon the international bestseller by Rober Seethaler.
We Are Little Zombies
Four orphans lose their parents and decide to start a band in this surreal, dark comedy/drama from director Makoto Nagahisha.
Denise Ho: Becoming the Song
A documentary on singer and openly gay political activist Denise Ho exploring her life and struggles in Hong Kong.
One Day in the LIfe of Noah Piugattuk
A nomadic Inuit band living peacefully in northern Canada are faced with the insults of relocation in this 1961 set drama from director Zacharias Kunuk.