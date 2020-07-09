The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Now Stream This: The Loft's New Offerings

Posted By on Thu, Jul 9, 2020 at 11:30 AM

The Loft Cinema's Virtual Cinema Series continues this week with four new offerings. There are many ways to support The Loft during their closure, and streaming movies via their website is just one of them. Here's a link to their contributions page for other ways to donate, including ordering up some of their trademark organic popcorn from Curbside Concessions.

Below is a preview of this week's offerings. For a complete list of streaming movies and instructions on how to order them, visit their site.


These are the films starting July 10:

The Tobacconist


The late Bruno Ganz, in one of his last roles, plays Sigmund Freud in this romantic drama set in Nazi occupied Vienna during WW II. Directed by Nikolaus Leytner and based upon the international bestseller by Rober Seethaler.


We Are Little Zombies


Four orphans lose their parents and decide to start a band in this surreal, dark comedy/drama from director Makoto Nagahisha.

Denise Ho: Becoming the Song


A documentary on singer and openly gay political activist Denise Ho exploring her life and struggles in Hong Kong.


One Day in the LIfe of Noah Piugattuk


A nomadic Inuit band living peacefully in northern Canada are faced with the insults of relocation in this 1961 set drama from director Zacharias Kunuk. 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. This Isn't Gonna Help McSally Win Over Female Voters: US Senator Once Said Women in Military Get Pregnant To Avoid Their Responsibilities to the Country (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Musician John Legend Endorses Pima County Attorney Candidate Laura Conover; Jonathan Mosher Gets AZ Star Endorsement (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Tucson City Council Repeals Controversial Police Ordinance Allowing Officers To Set Crime Scene Boundaries To Limit Filming of Officers (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Still Rat Scabies After All These Years: Punk legend talks COVID-19, Dad, His New Album and Joey Ramone. (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Grijalva on Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador's White House Visit: "AMLO Has Become Nothing More Than Trump’s Collaborator" (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation