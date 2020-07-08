The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

News / Politics

New Major Ad Buy Targeting Trump Launches in AZ Today

Posted By on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM


Protect Our Care, a nonprofit healthcare advocacy group, is launching a $2 million TV buy in three states, including Arizona, to hammer President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus crisis.

In one spot, "Left Behind," a family nurse practitioner, Tarik Khan, talks about how Trump failed to protect vulnerable older adults from the virus. In another, "Ignored," Dr. Risha Khetarpal says the president is ignoring experts and spreading false information, leading to unnecessary deaths.

The ad buy comes as Arizona continues to move into swing-state territory, with polls showing Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden.

Comments

