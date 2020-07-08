The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Musician John Legend Endorses Pima County Attorney Candidate Laura Conover; Jonathan Mosher Gets AZ Star Endorsement

click to enlarge "I'm very genuinely and sincerely moved. I had no idea our race was on (Legend's) radar, but true reform candidates are obvious to other true reformers," Conover said.
Soul singer, songwriter, actor, philanthropist and all-around good guy John Legend tweeted his support for Pima County Attorney candidate Laura Conover this afternoon, July 8.

"I'm very genuinely and sincerely moved. I had no idea our race was on (Legend's) radar, but true reform candidates are obvious to other true reformers," Conover said. "I'm so glad he saw the meaning and authenticity behind our campaign."

The EGOT status entertainer said he is "closely following" the several district and county attorney races going on Arizona, Michigan and Florida at the moment because he would like to see a change in the county's criminal justice system, starting on a local level.

Legend observed Conover "will focus prosecution resources on the most serious cases as Pima County District Attorney, while redirecting those in need to the right services rather than jailing them" while noting how many endorsements she's received.

Conover faces Jonathan Mosher and Mark Diebolt, two seasoned Pima County prosecutors, in this year's county attorney race.  Since there were no Republican challengers in this year's race, Conover, Mosher and Diebolt will be playing for all the marbles come Tuesday, Aug.4.

Ballots for this year's Pima County Democratic Primary were mailed out today to democratic party members ahead of the Aug.4 primary election.
In other endorsement news in the race, Mosher got the nod of the Arizona Daily Star editorial board.

