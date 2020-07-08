Musician John Legend Endorses Pima County Attorney Candidate Laura Conover; Jonathan Mosher Gets AZ Star Endorsement

District Attorney elections are crucial to changing our criminal justice system. August is a big month for D.A. races in AZ, FL, and MI. I’m closely following the upcoming elections on August 4th and 18th, and there are 5 candidates I am paying close attention to.

Laura Conover will focus prosecution resources on the most serious cases as Pima County District Attorney, while redirecting those in need to the right services rather than jailing them. Trusted, she's endorsed by many: https://t.co/iJit1C0gKT.

Vote for @Conover17L by August 4!