Wednesday, July 8, 2020

News / Politics

Grijalva on Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador's White House Visit: "AMLO Has Become Nothing More Than Trump’s Collaborator"

Wed, Jul 8, 2020

click to enlarge raul_grijalva_official_portrait_2015.jpg
Congressman Raul Grijalva wasn't impressed with today's sit-down between President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador. Grijalva's statement:

I had high hopes for Mexico’s future when Lopez Obrador won the Mexican Presidency on a progressive platform that sought to tackle corruption, inequality, and push back on President Trump’s anti-Mexican and anti-immigrant agenda. Instead, AMLO has become nothing more than Trump’s collaborator and has willingly executed Trump’s agenda on the other side of the border. Now, he travels to Washington in the middle of a pandemic that neither Mexico or the United States has adequately addressed for a photo op with a President who came to power demonizing the Mexican people as criminals, drug dealers, and rapists. This is a slap in the face to Mexicans, Mexican-Americans, and all of the migrants living just over the U.S. border on Mexican soil who are fighting for their lives as they await their chance at asylum in the United States.

