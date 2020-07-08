The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Anna the Zebra Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Posted By on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge mom_and_baby.jpg
While we were experiencing a COVID-19 Fourth of July, Anna the Grevy's Zebra was experiencing the miracle of life.

The Reid Park Zoo has announced that Anna gave birth to a male foal over the weekend. Anna, and her mate Ben, are first-time parents. They're also an endangered species.

Grevy’s zebras are the largest zebra species. 
click to enlarge zebra_foal1.jpg
Every zebra has its own unique stripe pattern with no two patterns the same. As part of its survival in the wild, a newborn foal quickly learns to recognize his mother by identifying her distinctive stripe pattern, as well as through sight, sound, and smell. Grevy’s zebras are an endangered species whose population in the wild has dropped significantly over the last 40 years, with fewer than 2,000 Grevy’s zebras remaining in Africa today.

The foal joins Mapenzi the elephant calf and the meerkat pups as one of the newest members of Reid Park Zoo.

This is an exciting time for the zoo, who recently lost both Shombay the lion, and Baheem the Malayan tiger.

While the Zoo remains closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions, Zoo fans can follow the growth and milestone moments for the zebra foal, meerkat pups, and elephant calf online as Reid Park Zoo “Brings the Zoo to You” with their Virtual Zoo at reidparkzoo.org.

