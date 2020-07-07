Amphi School District Tells Students To Be Ready To Start Online School on Aug. 10

The Amphitheater school year was scheduled to begin on Aug. 6, 2020. On June 29, 2020, the Governor of Arizona issued an executive order delaying the start of in-person education until Aug. 17, 2020.



The District has reviewed its options for when to start the school year, balancing the health-related concerns of the COVID-19 virus with the educational needs of our students and community.



Important information for you:



Given the Governor’s most recent order, District leadership plans to begin the 2020-2021 School Year remotely, with all students beginning classes through remote/online learning on August 10, 2020. This slightly delayed start date allows us to provide necessary training and planning time to our teachers and staff.



When we are permitted to do so, our intention is to ultimately reopen our schools for in-person learning this year. Currently, that is expected to occur on August 17, 2020. Those who choose to continue online learning beyond that point will be able to do so.



Employees returning from summer break will resume their regularly scheduled report dates and will receive additional training and planning time until students begin.



The District will send information about how to register students as soon as it is available.



Remote Learning by Necessity Model



The District will open in this status on Aug. 10. In the event we reopen in-person, but then have to close again, we shift back into the Remote Learning by Necessity model.



Student-Related Matters



Students will attend school remotely five days a week. Learning will take place online if possible or via written materials sent home for students who do not have access to technology.



Students will receive support from Amphitheater teachers.



Special education teams will work directly with families to schedule required in-person or remote-location therapies.



No extracurricular activities will be offered.



Students have choice of returning to in-person learning when it is available.



Site/District-Related Matters



Instructional practices will be revised to include lessons District learned from Spring 2020 experience.



The District will work to provide expanded digital access and digital curriculum resources.



Social and emotional supports available as appropriate to promote student, staff and family wellness.

