Monday, July 6, 2020

News / Politics

Voter Register Deadline: Sign Up To Vote by Midnight Tonight if You Want To Cast a Primary Ballot

Posted By on Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge 106550096_192310008893422_4421259955500834278_n.jpg
Today is the last day to register to vote in the Aug. 4 primary election.

Early balloting begins Wednesday, July 8.

To help you register, Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez will be open until 7 p.m. at both her downtown office (240 N. Stone Ave.) and her eastside office (6920 E. Broadway Blvd.).

“Fourth of July weekend is a busy time for many families, so we want to give everyone the opportunity to register to vote on Monday,” said Rodriguez.

You can also register to vote online by visiting servicearizona.com.

Voter registration forms are also available at all post offices and public libraries, as well as online at the Recorder's Office.

If you want to get a taste of in-person politics, Laura Conover, one of three Democrats running for Pima County Attorney, is teaming up with political group Enough Is Enough to host what's she's billing as the "nation's first-ever drive-in political address at 7:30 tonight at El Toro Flicks Drive In Cinema, 198 S. Granada Ave. The event will also include appearances by state Rep. Andres Cano and county supervisor candidate Adelita Grijalva. Temp checks at the entrance and masks required.

