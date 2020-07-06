Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, School Districts Prepare for 2020-21 School Year

One week ago, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that Arizona public schools will be allowed to open their doors to students on Monday, Aug. 17. But with COVID-19 cases on the rise, local school districts are not confident that this start date is the real thing.



Two districts, Tucson Unified School District and Sunnyside School District, announced over the holiday weekend that they would begin the school year with an online-only program and only return to having in-person classes once it is safe.



In a message to parents, TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said that because of the uncertainty about returning to in-person instruction, all students will begin the school year via remote learning on Monday, Aug. 10. The families who want their children to return to in-person learning can transition to that once it’s safe to do so.

“Although starting this school year remotely is not ideal, we are committed to offering every child quality and rigorous curriculum, five days a week, from our highly qualified teachers,” Trujillo wrote.

Using Zoom and recorded lessons, approved learning programs and offline homework, TUSD’s teachers are aiming to provide as comprehensive a learning experience as possible in a COVID-19 reality. The district is asking parents to register online for each child indicating their choice for either remote learning or on-campus instruction when it’s available. This will help them plan for the best way to reopen schools in the future.

Parents can submit and change their preferences until Saturday, Aug. 1. But once the school year begins, TUSD will create defined intervals when parents can transition their children from one option to another.

TUSD’s Next Steps 2020, which the district is calling “A New Era for Education,” lays out the details for both on-campus and at-home learning for all grades K-12.

In-person instruction will include “blended learning” to ensure that students can switch to remote learning quickly if needed, and each school will be expected to practice social distancing, enhanced sanitary protocols and mandatory use of face masks. Extracurricular activities and high school athletics will still be available, with new safety precautions in place.

Remote learning will include video classes with students and teachers all together, as well as one-on-one Zoom meetings. All schedules will be “clearly articulated” to families and students and online students will be able to participate virtually in programs, assemblies and special events at their schools.

A special education team will work directly with families to accommodate Individualized Education Plans, and all technology and technical support will be provided.

Trujillo said the safety and well-being of the district’s students and staff are a top priority when they make decisions for how to move forward. They are expected to provide updates in the coming weeks before the new school year begins.

Visit www.tusd1.org/NextSteps2020 for a full comparison of the two learning options.

Similarly, Sunnyside School District Superintendent Steve Holmes told parents that Ducey’s August 17 return date is an “aspirational hope” and that the district will begin all classes remotely on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

"While starting school completely online is not ideal, I am confident that we are prepared for a remote learning environment given our track record of using technology as an essential instructional tool for the past 10 years," Holmes said. "Our teachers and curriculum staff have been working all summer to ensure that we can remotely deliver the same rigorous curriculum that would have been offered in person."

Sunnyside is a one-to-one district, meaning they have the capability to provide every student with a laptop that they can take home and use for schoolwork. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunnyside only gave their Chromebooks out to students in grades 4 through 12, but they are now working to supply children in grades K through 3 with a device as well.

Much like TUSD, Sunnyside students will attend class sessions with their teachers and peers through video calls and will complete offline assignments. Sunnyside teachers will be teaching the online curriculum and ensuring that it is the “same rigorous curriculum that would have been offered in person.” Individualized student support and accommodations will be provided, and social and emotional learning will be prioritized.

It is unclear whether Sunnyside will still hold extracurricular activities for students, but all updates will be posted on their district website, susd12.org.

“As a parent of two school-aged children myself, I hear your concerns and share the stress of this ever-changing situation with you,” Holmes said in his message to parents. “I am confident that together we will emerge from this stronger and better.”